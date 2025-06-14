Congress: Change to begin from Ludhiana West

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said the winds of change in Punjab would start blowing from Ludhiana West as the Congress would win the bypoll with a record margin. The PCC president said that there was a strong undercurrent against the government in Punjab . (HT File)

During an informal interaction with mediapersons, when asked about the party’s chances, Warring remarked, “The writing is on the wall and you can notice it that there is no doubt about the Congress winning the seat.”

“People are fed up with the massive failure of the AAP government. The law and order is at its worst in the state. The media is not reporting the level of crime that has been taking place in Punjab,” he said.

The PCC president said that there was a strong undercurrent against the government in Punjab and “this will be reflected in voting on June 19”.

“People may be attending the AAP meetings for multiple reasons since the AAP is in power. Just because you manage a few hundred people to attend your meetings does not mean that they are going to vote for you,” he said while alleging that the ruling party was using intimidating tactics to force people to be seen with the AAP.

Ramoowalia campaigns for Ashu

Former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia on Friday announced his support to Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. MLA Pragat Singh and senior Congress leader KK Bawa and others were also present.

Ramoowalia, who reached the main election office of the Congress on the local Ferozepur Road, criticising Kejriwal during a press conference. He accused the state government of looting the people. Ramoowalia described Bharat Bhushan Ashu as a “fearless and brave politician”. He said that his (Ramoowalia’s) colleagues would ensure Congress’ victory by campaigning for the party at every ward and booth level.