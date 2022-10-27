Congress chief Pratibha hits campaign trail, castigates CM Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP government of discriminating against the tribal area, Kinnaur, in the matter of development.

Pratibha had been camping in Delhi for more than ten days and returned back only after Congress released the list for all 68 assembly segments. Pratibha Singh flew in a chopper to Anni and Kinnaur as well .

Addressing elections rallies in Sangla of Kinnaur and Anni in Kullu, Pratibha also reiterated the Congress promise to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for the employees immediately if voted to power.

She also took a jibe at the BJP on rising inflation and unemployment and said that their wrong policies and decisions have ruined the country.

She also termed the Jai Ram Thakur-led state BJP government an utter failure on every front.

Pratibha alleged that the police recruitment paper leak case was the biggest scam in the state in which BJP leaders earned crores of rupees. The Congress chief said that as soon as her party comes to power, the scam will be investigated, and the culprits will be given strict legal punishment.

She also accused the BJP government of neglecting the farmers and apple growers. She said that under the BJP regime the debt burden of the state has crossed ₹70,000 Cr.

The double engine government of BJP has derailed in the country and the state,” she said, adding that the Congress would win the assembly elections with a thumping majority and form the government in the state.