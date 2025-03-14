Congress councillor, husband booked for stealing Mohali MC tiles

Mataur police have booked the Ward Number 9 councillor and her husband for allegedly stealing interlocking tiles from her ward and using them at their farmhouse near Jhanjeri village. “A large number of interlocking tiles were sent to the ward, but the accused stole them and sent them to their farmhouse,” Gurjit alleged in his complaint. (HT File)

Congress councillor Balraj Kaur Dhaliwal and her husband, Gagan Dhaliwal, were booked following the complaint of Gurjit Singh, a social worker and resident of Mataur.

He told police that the municipal corporation recently installed interlocking tiles in parks and footpaths in Sector 70, which falls in Balraj’s ward.

“A large number of interlocking tiles were sent to the ward, but the accused stole them and sent them to their farmhouse,” Gurjit alleged in his complaint.

After receiving the complaint, police inspected the farmhouse and discovered a large number of tiles.

Following this, Mataur police booked both the accused under Sections 303 (2) (theft) of BNS.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi claimed that the councillor had been implicated in a theft case due to political vendetta: “The couple owned a tiles factory in the past and thus they had tiles at their farmhouse, which were different from tiles arranged by Mohali MC.”

Dhaliwal further alleged that the complainant had close ties with local AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.

“Since Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, we were being forced to join the AAP, but we refused to shift loyalties. No MC official lodged a complaint of any missing tiles. This is simply a political conspiracy. I owned a tile factory previously and still have a lot of stock at my farmhouse. Based on this, we have already received anticipatory bail from a Mohali court,” Dhaliwal claimed.