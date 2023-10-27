News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress councillors urge Chandigarh civic body chief to expedite development works

Congress councillors urge Chandigarh civic body chief to expedite development works

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 27, 2023 05:31 AM IST

The councillors, led by Congress’ city unit chief HS Lucky, said further delay in development woks of the Chandigarh civic body can draw flak from the public

The Congress councillors of the city handed over a memorandum to the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday, seeking to expedite the approved developmental works in their wards.

Congress’ city unit chief HS Lucky said that the Chandigarh civic body commissioner heard the councillors patiently and assured that the MC had the requisite funds for the development works. (HT File Photo)
The councillors, led by party’s city chief HS Lucky, said that as new works were not getting approved in the MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) and House meetings, citing lack of funds available with the civic body.

“Due to non-availability of funds, the agenda items already passed by the F&CC and the House have been kept in abeyance. It can attract public criticism as important agendas, such as re-carpeting of roads and maintaining public parks, are being kept on hold. We request the MC to arrange funds for these works,” said councillor Taruna Mehta.

“Though the MC chief said there was no lack of funds, projects were being carried out at a slow pace. It has been over a year that I have been demanding renovation of community centre, but nothing is being done,” said councillor Sachin Galav.

HS Lucky said that the commissioner heard the councillors and assured that the MC has the requisite funds and that no work would stop. The commissioner discussed the matter of increasing revenue for the MC to make it self-reliant.

