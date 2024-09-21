Congress demands answers from PM, home minister on Pulwama attack, corruption charges

Seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s clams over the Pulwama terror attack and corruption, senior Congress leader and deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Parmod Tiwari, on Friday said “criminal silence” maintained by BJP’s top leadership is clear indication that there is something fishy. (File)

“Satya Pal Malik, who was appointed by the governor of Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP government had stated that there were intelligence failures and the central government denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel, which led to the devastating Pulwama terror attack in 2019”, Tiwari said while addressing a press conference at Jammu.

He demanded answers after Malik’s revelations, which include allegations of corruption in power projects and insurance schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leader wants the Prime Minister and Home Minister to address these serious allegations and provide clarity on the issues.

“Furthermore, Satya Pal Malik’s revelations about national security and integrity are startling”, he said, adding, “ Malik… exposed how the Prime Minister asked him to maintain silence after the terror attack in which 40 soldiers attained martyrdom”.

“The smuggling of RDX into J&K from across the border raises serious questions”, he further said, adding, “As a nation, we demand answers from the Prime Minister. How was RDX smuggled into J&K? Why didn’t the government provide air services to soldiers? These allegations aren’t coming from opposition leaders but from the Governor appointed by the BJP themselves”

“Malik also revealed being offered large sums to aid influential business houses. Has Jammu and Kashmir become a UT to enable the exploitation of its natural resources by the BJP’s associates?” he questioned.