Congress demands judicial probe into Pathankot land case

Congress demands judicial probe into Pathankot land case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2023 01:09 AM IST

In a letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit, leader of opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa said that 92 acres of land in Pathankot district was ‘illegally transferred’ to petitioners in a pending land case

The Congress on Friday demanded a fair and impartial investigation by a judicial commission of inquiry into the ‘illegal reversion’ of 92 acres of panchayat land in Pathankot to private individuals.

Leader of opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa

In a letter to governor Banwarilal Purohit, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that 92 acres of land in Pathankot district was ‘illegally transferred’ to petitioners in a pending land case. This transfer was facilitated with ‘suspicious haste’ by Kuldeep Singh, who was given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner (development) just three days after his promotion as district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), he wrote.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday booked former DDPO Kuldeep Singh and seven others in connection with the land transfer. The retired officer was booked for allegedly committing irregularities by transferring 92 acres of panchayat land to private individuals on February 27, a day before his retirement. On August 4, chief secretary Anurag Verma had issued the directions for registering an FIR against Kuldeep Singh and other beneficiaries.

