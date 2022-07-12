Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday.
The CM, who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth ₹62-crore in Mandi, said, “My dream airport project will come up in Mandi, and transform its economy. Senior Congress leaders from the district did nothing for its development despite being in power for several terms.”
“We will consider excluding certain merged areas included in the Mandi municipal corporation as soon as the new census is over, if we meet the required norms.” he said.
The CM inaugurated the upgraded principal market yard at Kangni, which cost ₹1.3 crore and was funded by the World Bank; the 100-bedded maternity and child hospital constructed at a cost of ₹28.55 crore and the ₹2.36 crore Model Career Centre at Mandi.
He also laid the foundation stone of Anaj Mandi at Kangni, which will cost ₹29.02 crore. He also honoured a girl under the ‘Beti Hai Anmol’ programme.
Jai Ram said the ₹27 crore new building of Government College, Mandi, will be dedicated within the next two months.
Must strengthen party in Seraj: CM to panchayat pradhan
“Elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions must identify and reach out to the maximum beneficiaries of different policies and programmes launched by the state government to strengthen the party,” the CM said, while addressing elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.
He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in the Seraj Vidhan Sabha area, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
