Congress dissolves Sirmaur unit fraught with factionalism
The Sirmaur unit of the Himachal Congress, which was fraught with factionalism, was dissolved on Tuesday and former Vidhan Sabha speaker and seven-time legislator Gangu Ram Musafir was elected as its interim president.
All India Congress Committee in-charge Rajeev Shukla dissolved the Sirmaur unit after senior party leader and five-time legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan and Ajay Solanki, the Congress nominee during the last assembly elections, complained about the “arbitrary’ functioning of district Congress committee president Ajay Bhadur Singh.
The leaders had alleged that Ajay Bhadur was a BJP supporter and at 78 was too old to handle the party’s affairs, especially with the state heading to polls. Their factional feud came to the fore during the party’s Bharat Jodho Sadhbhavna Sammelan, where senior leaders took umbrage at their name not being published as guests of honour. The miffed leaders refused to share the dias with state Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh, who was presiding over the proceedings, and chose to squat with the party workers instead. Pratibha Singh requested the leaders to join her on stage several times, but to no avail. More than 200 workers had passed a resolution against Ajay Bhadur demanding his ouster .
Police had also registered an FIR against Ajay Bhadur and former Paonta Sahib legislator Karnesh Jung at the Nahan polices station under Section 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code for beating Rupinder Thakur, the general secretary of the district Congrress Committee.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics