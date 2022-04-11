Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities.
Dhiman, who is ex-MLA from Amargarh, has been expelled from the primary membership of the party. The swift action against Dhiman, considered close to former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, was announced by All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary.
Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership’s decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment. “The decision to appoint him is wrong,” he said before praising Sidhu for working for the party selflessly.
A party leader said the central leadership viewed the former MLA’s outburst seriously. “The action has been taken against this indiscretion to send a clear signal to everyone,” he added.
Dhiman did not contest the recent assembly election from his Amargarh seat and got a ticket for his nephew Jaswinder Singh Dhiman from Sunam instead. He was among the party leaders, mostly former MLAs, who were again pushing for Sidhu’s reappointment as the state unit chief. The three-time former MLA did not respond to calls.
Besides Warring, the party also appointed Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar as the deputy CLP leader and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the working president of the PPCC.
Meanwhile, most senior party leaders, including Sidhu and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, congratulated the new appointees, calling for unity. Sidhu, in a post on Twitter, wrote: “Congratulations to Raja Warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu…wish them the best always”. He posted another tweet to give his best wishes to Bajwa and Chabbewal, stating that they will be pillars of strength in the vidhan sabha for the Congress.
“Congratulations to the new team of PPCC and the CLP. I extend my wholehearted support and cooperation. Thanks to the party high command this commendable decision,” Channi tweeted. Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also commended them for being chosen by (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi to lead the Punjab Congress through challenging times. “Unity is strength,” he wrote, tagging the new appointees.
-
Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
-
Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
-
Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases
Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases. In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
-
Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister
Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won't spare those involved in it. On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
-
Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class. The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time. Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
