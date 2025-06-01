Congress fought for freedom, will now fight to protect Constitution: Balbir Sidhu

Former Punjab health minister and senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu led a ‘Save the Constitution’ rally in Sector 78, Mohali, on Saturday. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former speaker Rana KP Singh, Punjab Congress co-incharge Ravindra Dalvi, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Dera Bassi in-charge Deepinder Dhillon, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, and other senior leaders accompanied Balbir Singh Sidhu in ‘Save the Constitution’ rally in Sector 78, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT FIle)

Throwing an open challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Warring said the Congress is raising its voice against the murder of democracy and the Constitution.

Sidhu said, “The soul of the nation—our Constitution, our democracy, and our harmony—is under threat today. But the Congress, as the only true national force which fought for the country’s freedom in the past, is now fighting to protect it. We will never allow the dictatorship of the BJP and RSS to prevail.”

Dalvi said, “The BJP and RSS are trying to divide the country in the name of religion and snatch people’s freedom, employment, and rights.”

Rana KP Singh attacked AAP stating, “AAP has become the B-team of the BJP. From Delhi to Punjab, their silence and collusion with the BJP has become a threat to our nation and Constitution. Those who came to power with slogans of change are now suppressing the voice of the people. But the Congress is fighting against this and receiving the support of people.”