Congress government has already fulfilled 5 of 10 guarantees, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday highlighted the strides made by his government and rallied support for the Congress party’s candidate during a campaign in Pangi, Chamba district. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliamentary Constituency Vikramaditya Singh being welcomed during election campaign rally at Pangi in Chamba district on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Our government has fulfilled five out of ten major election guarantees within the first quarter of the government’s tenure,” said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing a public rally in Killarh in Pangi. He said that achievements included the restoration of the old pension system, provision of a ₹1,500 pension for women, establishment of a ₹680 crore startup fund for youth, initiation of English-medium teaching in government schools from the first class and the implementation of minimum support prices for milk, benefiting farmers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sukhu highlighted the government’s dedication to bolstering development in tribal areas, particularly in the Pangi region. Initiatives such as the promotion of solar energy exploitation, the establishment of Battery Energy Storage System projects to ensure uninterrupted power supply during snowfall and the roll-out of solar power projects exemplified the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

During the rally, Sukhu campaigned for the Congress party’s candidate Vikramaditya Singh for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Expressing confidence in the party’s victory, he urged voters to support the Congress and denounced opposition parties, accusing them of betraying public trust for personal gains.

Sukhu lambasted the BJP, alleging its candidates lacked awareness of public issues and resorted to monetary influence. He dismissed the BJP’s tactics as futile, asserting that the people of Himachal Pradesh would respond with their votes. Additionally, he criticised BJP’s association with controversial figures, citing Kangana Ranaut as an example, and contrasted her actions with those of actor Aamir Khan, who assisted disaster-affected families.