 Congress government in Himachal on ventilator: Rebels - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress government in Himachal on ventilator: Rebels

Congress government in Himachal on ventilator: Rebels

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 12, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The nine legislators, in yet another joint statement, said that the Himachal government was not going to “any oxygen” by filing cases against them

Day after Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Congress rebel Chaitanya Sharma’s father, Rakesh Sharma, for electoral offences during the recent Rajya Sabha polls, the six disqualified Congress MLAs and three independents launched a fresh salvo against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the state government was surviving on a ventilator.

Himachal CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh during the candle march in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh during the candle march in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The nine legislators, in yet another joint statement, said that the state government was not going to “any oxygen” by filing cases against them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Congress, Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Devendra Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma and three independent legislators, Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma and KL Thakur, are currently lodged in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

The statement added that the people have also understood that such actions are being taken to put pressure on the MLAs for compromise. The chief minister is resorting to tactics that are against the spirit of democracy, they said.

The disgruntled MLAs said that earlier, the chief minister was running dictatorship internally and now, his dictatorial face has been exposed in front of the public.

“His nervousness also increased after the mask came off. What does the chief minister want to prove by raiding the houses of MLAs and their relatives without concrete evidence? This fight for self-respect, all the nine leaders are not going to step back and this fight will be taken to the end,” the statement further added.

Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that false cases are being filed against the MLAs and against the people of the areas from where they have been elected. The state government was trying to humiliate them by running its repression cycle, to which the public will respond appropriately. .

“We all have fought for the development of our respective constituencies and the self-respect of the state. On the contrary, we are being blamed now. He said that people did not elect MLAs to see them being humiliated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On