Congress government in Himachal on ventilator: Rebels

Day after Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Congress rebel Chaitanya Sharma’s father, Rakesh Sharma, for electoral offences during the recent Rajya Sabha polls, the six disqualified Congress MLAs and three independents launched a fresh salvo against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the state government was surviving on a ventilator. Himachal CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh during the candle march in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The nine legislators, in yet another joint statement, said that the state government was not going to “any oxygen” by filing cases against them.

The Congress, Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur, Devendra Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma and three independent legislators, Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma and KL Thakur, are currently lodged in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

The statement added that the people have also understood that such actions are being taken to put pressure on the MLAs for compromise. The chief minister is resorting to tactics that are against the spirit of democracy, they said.

The disgruntled MLAs said that earlier, the chief minister was running dictatorship internally and now, his dictatorial face has been exposed in front of the public.

“His nervousness also increased after the mask came off. What does the chief minister want to prove by raiding the houses of MLAs and their relatives without concrete evidence? This fight for self-respect, all the nine leaders are not going to step back and this fight will be taken to the end,” the statement further added.

Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that false cases are being filed against the MLAs and against the people of the areas from where they have been elected. The state government was trying to humiliate them by running its repression cycle, to which the public will respond appropriately. .

“We all have fought for the development of our respective constituencies and the self-respect of the state. On the contrary, we are being blamed now. He said that people did not elect MLAs to see them being humiliated.