Congress’ Haryana, Punjab units take to streets against BJP in Chandigarh

The Haryana and Punjab units of Congress on Wednesday staged separate protests here against the BJP’s policy to “defend” billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, its “failure” to maintain peace in Manipur, and farmers’ issues, among others. Punjab and Haryana units of the Congress protesting against the BJP on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

However, as leaders and workers of both units tried to march towards their respective Raj Bhavans after assembling at their respective party offices, police stopped them from proceeding ahead by putting up barricades.

State Congress leaders, MLAs and workers marched towards Haryana Raj Bhavan under the leadership of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state president Udai Bhan. Punjab Congress leaders and workers, including its state unit chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, were briefly detained by police when they tried to jump barricades.

“Held a protest against the Modi-Adani nexus today. While the US exposes Gautam Adani’s corruption, BJP-controlled agencies like SEBI, ED, and CBI remain silent, shielding PM Modi’s closest ally,” Warring said in a post on X.

As per a statement by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, a demand for investigation of Adani’s corruption and restoration of peace in Manipur was sought by them. Bhan raised serious questions on the role of the BJP government in both cases and strongly condemned the attitude of the government.

“The government is avoiding investigation in the Adani case. It did not even allow the matter to be discussed in Parliament. That is why Congress has come out on the streets,” he said.

Replying to questions, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Congress wants to draw the attention of the government towards farmers, along with all other issues. “BJP should find a solution soon by talking to the agitating farmers, because the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 22 days, has become worrying. His life is precious to everyone. Hence the government should immediately resolve his demands so that he can end his hunger strike,” Hooda stated.

“The demands of the farmers are completely justified and many years old. BJP itself had ended the farmers’ movement by promising MSP. Despite the assurance given to the farmers, there is no trace of the MSP committee till date,” he added.