Congress has given a certificate of excellence to the BJP, says Satti

Former Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president and Una legislator Satpal Satti said Congress state president Pratibha Singh has given a certificate of excellence to BJP many times. Former Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president and Una legislator Satpal Satti (HT File)

“BJP does not need any kind of advice from Congress. The public works minister Vikramaditya Singh has heaped praises on the functioning of BJP, Satti said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Congress leaders should look into their own affairs instead of worrying about any other political parties. Due to the party’s incompetence six MLAs of the party left. Now the Congress is raising questions on them,” he added.

Satti took a dig at the infighting in the Congress. “Opponents are not ready to accept the fact that it’s grappling with factionalism. Former speaker Gangu Ram Musafir wanted to join Congress but he was prevented from doing so by the Congress leaders,” he said. He narrated in public how he felt suffocated in Congress and the leaders dissuaded him from discharging his duties.