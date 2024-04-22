Congress has no ‘real’ issues to raise: Jai Ram Thakur

Days after Congress’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikramaditya Singh urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take note of his opponent Kangana Ranaut’s “insult” to Sanatana Dharma, former Himachal chief minister and leader of opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday hit back, saying the RSS did not need\ his guidance. Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Without naming Vikramaditya, Thakur said a Congress candidate was looking for garner support by raking up non-issues, adding, “The RSS does not require their guidance. It is an organisation with a distinct global identity and the ability to make its own decisions. It would be prudent for them not to make unwarranted comments regarding the RSS.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The statement comes days after Vikramaditya Singh accused Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, of insulting the Sanatana Dharma by making certain statements over dietary culture.

Thakur accused the Congress of lowering the level of discourse by making such statements, adding that the party did not have any real issues to raise.

“Instead of talking about the issue of development, Congress leaders are engaged in low level talk and are making indecent comments on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut every day. Comments and indecent photos have been uploaded against Kangana by an official of Hamirpur Youth Congress, the complaint of which has been submitted by the party to the Election Commission,” he said.

Anurag dubs Cong ‘anti-national’

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur echoed the sentiment during his visit to the Gagret assembly constituency, saying the Congress can stoop to any extent to win the elections.

“For how long will Congress align itself with those who perpetrate violence against our sisters and daughters, seek to fragment our nation, and promote terrorism for the sake of their political agenda?” he questioned.

Terming Congress “anti-national”, the BJPs Hamirpur candidate said, “The Congress party has been embroiled in numerous scandals, and now they and their allies advocate for the abolition of India’s nuclear weapons. This stance is particularly alarming given the current global geopolitical landscape marked by heightened tensions. Instead of bolstering our nation’s defences, the Congress appears intent on weakening India. Their rhetoric mirrors that of foreign entities seeking to undermine our nation’s strength.”

Kangana leaves for Delhi

Meanwhile, Ranaut, after hosting a series of public meetings and road shows, left her native village Bhambla on Sunday for Delhi. She is expected to return by April 25 to continue her election campaign. She is expected to visit Kinnaur, Rampur and Anni assembly segments falling under the Mandi parliamentary constituency upon return.