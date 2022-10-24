Congress imported candidate for Adampur bypoll: Capt Abhimanyu

: Senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu has said that the Congress has failed to find a single worker and leader within Adampur constituency who can contest the November 3 bypoll. Addressing a press-conference here, Abhimanyu said the Congress has imported Jai Parkash from Kaithal’s Kalayat and asked him to contest the Adampur bypoll. “He never visited Adampur constituency after losing the election in 2009 assembly polls and he returned back after 13 years. People of Adampur are waiting to teach him a lesson for betraying them. The Congress nominee will forfeit his security in the bypoll,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON