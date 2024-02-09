 Congress in seat sharing talks with INDIA bloc constituents: Lamba - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress in seat sharing talks with INDIA bloc constituents: Lamba

Congress in seat sharing talks with INDIA bloc constituents: Lamba

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 08:46 AM IST

On being specifically asked about the alliance with AAP, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said talks were going on and the final outcome will be out soon

Even as the state Congress leaders have rejected the idea of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Thursday said talks on seat sharing with the INDIA bloc constituents were underway and will be finalised within the next fortnight.

Alka Lamba was in Chandigarh to address the Punjab Mahila Congress state executive meeting. (PTI File Photo)
Alka Lamba was in Chandigarh to address the Punjab Mahila Congress state executive meeting. (PTI File Photo)

On being specifically asked about the alliance with AAP, Lamba said talks were going on and the final outcome will be out soon. “The idea is to defeat the BJP that is working against the spirit of democracy,” she said, citing “BJP’s high-handedness” in the Chandigarh mayoral election.

Alka was in the city to address the Punjab Mahila Congress state executive meeting.

Joined by Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, Lamba engaged in a productive session with female Congress workers and office-bearers. Implementation of “Nari Nyay”, an initiative by All India Mahila Congress, also came up for discussion.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, lauded the efforts of the Mahila Congress for garnering support for the party leadership.

