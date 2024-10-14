Congress leaders’ arrogance cost them elections: AAP Haryana unit chief

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state chief Sushil Gupta on Sunday attacked the Congress party, saying the state leadership’s arrogance cost them the assembly elections. AAP Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta (File)

While interacting with reporters in Jhajjar after holding a meeting with AAP leaders, Gupta said alliances are run on the principles of mutual respect before blaming Congress’ losses in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to arrogance and inability to accommodate allies.

Notably, the Congress and the AAP, both part of the larger Opposition INDIA bloc, were in talks for an alliance for the Haryana assembly polls but could not arrive at a seat-sharing formula. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later won a historic third consecutive term, with the Congress coming in second.

Calling for the Congress to introspect, Gupta said “You can see results of Lok Sabha polls too, the Congress performed well where they have alliance with other parties. The national leadership of the Congress wants to forge an alliance with AAP and Samajwadi party in Haryana but the state leadership remains arrogant.”

The leader further said had the Congress forged an alliance with the AAP, the BJP would have been reduced to 30 seats and the alliance could have easily won a majority. He later announced that the AAP will contest the upcoming municipal corporations polls on the party symbol.