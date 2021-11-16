Congress leaders by her side, Sonu Sood’s sister starts campaign in Moga segment

A day after announcing her entry into Punjab politics, Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, on Monday started her political campaign by holding public meetings in the Moga constituency with leaders and workers of the Congress’ district unit by her side.

On Monday, she along with Sonu, district planning board chairman Inderjit Singh Charik and former district Congress president Babu Singh visited at least 10 villages to address gatherings in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

At a press conference on Sunday, Sonu had announced that Malvika, 39, will contest the polls. But he refused to reveal the name of the party she will be joining and the seat she will contest from, while showing preference for their hometown.

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal is fearing for his ticket due to Malvika’s political campaign.

Sources in the district Congress unit said the defeat of the MLA’s wife in the Moga municipal corporation polls has lowered his standing within the party. His wife Rajinder Kaur was the candidate for mayoral post but lost to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harwinder Kaur Gill from ward number 1. Besides, Congress had won only 20 of a total of 50 wards even as 10 independent candidates joined the party later.

Indirjit Singh Charik said, “Sonu and Malvika are like family to me. We are always there for each other. Besides, I had gone to villages along with Sonu and Malvika to extend my support to their mission of helping the unprivileged and the needy. These were not political events and we were there for the social cause.”

Babu Singh said, “We along with Sonu Sood met people to know their problems. We all will resolve their issues. These were more of social gathering.”

Talking to mediapersons, Sonu Sood said, “There are a number of people in villages, who need help, but they do not find any way. Therefore, our motive is to find those people who can take responsibility for helping people.”

MLA Kamal did not respond to repeated calls and messages.