Punjab: Cong seeks CBI probe against AAP MLA Manuke

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday accused AAP legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke of usurping the house of a Canada-based NRI in Jagraon and demanded a CBI probe. The two Congress leaders appealed Punjab CM to order a CBI probe into alleged usurping of the house of a Canada-based NRI in Jagraon by the AAP MLA. (AP File Photo)

Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said that NRI Amarjit Kaur had filed a complaint with Ludhiana police alleging that the MLA has “illegally occupied and encroached” her house. On Thursday, Manuke denied the allegations. “This house was taken on rent. We had a lease agreement and paid the rent every month. When the NRI asked us to vacate it, we sought one month to find new accommodation. The house has been vacated,” the ruling party MLA said at a press conference here.

The two Congress leaders appealed to the chief minister to order a CBI probe into the matter. Amarjit Kaur was also present at the press conference.