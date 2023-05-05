Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka: Selja’s posters blackened in Ambala

Days after Congress leaders promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal if chosen to power in Karnataka, the posters of party’s general secretary Kumari Selja and others were blackened at the Congress Bhawan in Ambala City.

A poster of Congress general secretary Kumari Selja and others blackened at the Congress Bhawan in Ambala City. (HT Photo)

Following Congress’ declaration days before the assembly elections, there have been countrywide protests by the group, a youth arm of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Congress councillor Mithun Verma has submitted a police complaint, stating that he observed the defacement around 9 am while passing along the office. The miscreants also wrote “Bajrang Dal Zindabad”, “Bajrang Dal Ambala City” on the posters and walls in an attempt to disrupt peace and spread communal violence, he alleged in his complaint.

Police said they had received a complaint and were in the process of registering an FIR.

On Wednesday, Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij had also criticised the Congress over the said promise. “First, Congress hindered (construction of) temple (in Ayodhya) facing the resentment of Shri Ram and was even unable to sustain. Now, they have spoken against (sic.) Hanuman ji and it is sure that he will burn and destroy the Congress’ Lanka,” Vij wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

