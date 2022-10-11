Congress leaders protest, seek Sarari’s dismissal

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal alleged that the cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari case has revealed the double standards of the AAP government and its fake claims of checking corruption. He was leading a protest by Congress leaders in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. This protest was held at the mini secretariat where a memorandum was handed over to the district commissioner which was addressed to governor Banwarilal Purohit. In the memorandum, Congress leaders put forth the demand to dismiss Sarari from the cabinet on the basis of the audio circulated by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapur.

Chabbewal said it seems that the parameters of the AAP government are different for different people. “As they have sacked and arrested their MLA Vijay Singla on the basis of some audio clips, in Sarari’s case, they have only issued him a show-cause notice.”