Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress leaders protest, seek Sarari’s dismissal

Congress leaders protest, seek Sarari’s dismissal

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:37 AM IST

Raj Kumar Chabbewal alleged that the cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari case has revealed the double standards of the AAP government and sought Sarari’s dismissal from the Cabinet

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading a protest by Congress leaders in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. Congress leaders put forth the demand to dismiss Sarari from the cabinet on the basis of the audio circulated by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapur. (HT File Photo)
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading a protest by Congress leaders in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. Congress leaders put forth the demand to dismiss Sarari from the cabinet on the basis of the audio circulated by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapur. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal alleged that the cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari case has revealed the double standards of the AAP government and its fake claims of checking corruption. He was leading a protest by Congress leaders in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. This protest was held at the mini secretariat where a memorandum was handed over to the district commissioner which was addressed to governor Banwarilal Purohit. In the memorandum, Congress leaders put forth the demand to dismiss Sarari from the cabinet on the basis of the audio circulated by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapur.

Chabbewal said it seems that the parameters of the AAP government are different for different people. “As they have sacked and arrested their MLA Vijay Singla on the basis of some audio clips, in Sarari’s case, they have only issued him a show-cause notice.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out