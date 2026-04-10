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    Congress leaders seek white paper on Punjab’s debt, finances

    Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 6:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Chandigarh: Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap.

    Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap
    Senior Congress leaders — former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal — on Thursday demanded a white paper on Punjab’s debt and financial condition, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of entangling the state in a debt trap

    Criticising the state government’s economic policies, Randhawa said that raising nearly 9,500 crore in loans in just three months reflects the failure of the government’s financial planning. “According to media reports, the government has planned to borrow about 40,000 crore in 2026-27. If this situation continues, Punjab may head towards an economic crisis in the coming years,” he said in a statement.

    The Congress MP warned that the future of the people of Punjab will not be sacrificed for short-term politics and irresponsible economic decisions. “If needed, this issue will be taken to court and raised in Parliament. Today, every person in Punjab has an average debt of more than 1.25 lakh, and this burden is likely to increase further in the coming time,” he added.

    Dhaliwal said that Punjab is staring at a serious financial challenge, with the state’s debt reportedly nearing 4.5 lakh crore. He said that continuous borrowing and rising liabilities raise critical questions about fiscal management under the present government. “Punjab’s future cannot be compromised for short-term political gains. Responsible governance and sustainable planning are the need of the hour,” he posted on X, demanding a detailed white paper.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Congress Leaders Seek White Paper On Punjab’s Debt, Finances
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Congress Leaders Seek White Paper On Punjab’s Debt, Finances
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