Declare MC poll dates at earliest: Ludhiana District Congress

The Congress leaders in the district have asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to announce the dates for municipal corporation elections at the earliest. Ludhiana district congress has asked AAP government to conduct MC polls at the earliest. (HT FILE)

The move comes following a recent decision issued by the additional deputy commissioner (rural) of not accepting the documents attested by former councilors at sewa kendras.

The term of the Ludhiana municipal corporation ended on March 25.

Sanjay Talwar, the Congress district president, said that the state government should announce the dates for corporation elections or allow the acceptance of attested copies by 95 councilors for various certificates, including residence proof, income proof, Aadhar card, and old age pensions. He urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and overturn this decision.

Talwar said that the decision will cause problems for residents as the district administration has not provided any viable alternative for attesting documents at the local level. H said that elected MLAs may not always be readily available for attesting documents, and it becomes inconvenient for people to repeatedly visit their residences or offices for document attestation.

The Congress leaders stressed that people should have the right to elect their councilors, and only after the election should the new municipal corporation be formed.

The Congress leaders warned that if the issue is not promptly addressed, they will approach the deputy commissioner of Ludhiana to seek the revocation of the decision.