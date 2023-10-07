Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Jairam Thakur on Friday accused the Congress government in the state of misleading people by making false promises. Congress misleading people of Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur (HT File)

Highlighting the termination of services and non-payment of salaries to Covid warriors, Thakur criticised the government’s lack of attention towards them in the past over ten months.

Thakur also accused the government of neglecting School Management Committee (SMC) teachers, claiming that the government had made grand promises during elections but failed to deliver on those commitments, causing dissatisfaction among teachers.

Thakur also raised concerns about the ‘mismanagement’ of disaster relief funds.

He said that lies cannot remain hidden for long and accused the Congress government of repeatedly deceiving the people of the state.

