Congress MP proposes AC trains between Ludhiana-Khanna, Jagraon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2023 11:46 PM IST

The Ludhiana Congress MP said the AC trains can work as a metro and ensure smooth and speedy travel between the towns under Ludhiana district

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu proposed to start air-conditioned trains between the Ludhiana-Khanna and Ludhiana-Jagraon route to the minister of railways Ashwani Vaishnav on Thursday.

Besides AC train, the Ludhiana Congress MP also put forward the demand to complete railway over bridge and railway under bridge project at Baddowal on priority. (HT photo)
Bittu said the AC trains can work as a metro and ensure smooth and speedy travel between the towns. He added Ludhiana sees a significant footfall of passengers from and towards Khanna and Jagraon on a routine basis for jobs, and the trains can be a boon for them.

In his letter, he requested the minister to run AC local train at the Ludhiana-Khanna sector covering the stations Ladhowal, Ludhiana junction, Block hut, Dhandari, Sahnewal, Doraha, Jaspalon, Chawapail, Khanna and in Jagraon-Ludhiana section covering stations Ludhiana junction, Model Gram, Baddowal, Bhanchad, Mullanpur, Chaukiman, Jagraon, Nanaksar.

He added that this service will reduce the hassle and boost connectivity.

He also put forward the demand to complete railway over bridge and railway under bridge project at Baddowal on priority.

Facilities at Dhandari Kalan, Sahnewal Railway stations

In his letter, the MP He also suggested the upgradation of the Dhandari Kalan Dhandari Kalan Railway Station saying is the need of the hour as the area around Dhandari and Sahnewal hosts a large chunk of the migrant population. While the upgradation of the Dhandari Kalan Railway Station is underway provisions for permanent stoppage for trains should be made, . Bittu added.

He further said it will help the migrants who live primarily around the focal point and Sahnewal Industrial Area, and reduce the passenger load on the Ludhiana Railway Station.

Thursday, March 16, 2023
