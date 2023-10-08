Congress, NC sweep Kargil hill development council polls

With the results of all 26 seats declared in the counting for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil) polls, the National Conference and Congress alliance has won 22 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark. There are a total of 30 seats in the council, of which 26 are elected members and remaining four are nominated. Supporters of Congress and National Conference celebrate the win. (Photo:X)

The voting on October 4 had seen over 77% voter turnout.

So far, NC has bagged 12 seats, with their ally Congress winning on 10. While the Bharatiya Janata Party and independent candidates got two seats each.

These are the first polls in the region post abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K, in August 2019. The Peoples Democratic Party did not contest the polls and extended support to NC.

The counting of votes began on Sunday morning amid tight security. Although the NC and Congress jointly contesting the polls, there was friendly contest between them on over a dozen seats.

Congress candidates emerged victorious from Shakar, Baroo, Parkachik, Chiktan,Choskore, Rainpora Drass, Suru and Pashkum.

NC candidates won Poyen,Silmo, Thasgam, Kargil town, Yourbaltak, Padum, Bhimbhat, Lankerchey, Thangdumbur, Saliskut and Trespone seats.

BJP candidates won Khangral and Cha seats. Independent candidate Ghulam Mohammad won Barsoo seat. The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested in four seats, lost on all of them.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said the BJP was dealt a resounding defeat at the hands of the alliance.

“ In celebration of our strong alliance with the Congress party, we are delighted to announce this victory. This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have undemocratically and unconstitutionally divided the state without the consent of its people,” he added.

Omar said these results should serve as a wake-up call for the BJP. “It is time to stop hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and acknowledge the people’s rightful desire for a democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kargil as extension of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in late August. “In Kargil Hill Council Elections Congress is leading towards Victory. Rahul Gandhi ji recently visited Kargil & Ladakh . His visit made this possible . Congratulations @khargeSaab, @RahulGandhiji, @kcvenugopalmp

@incladakh,”Congress MP and J&K and Ladakh in-charge Rajani Patil posted on X.

Congress general secretary and communications in-charge blamed media for news blackout.

“The national media of course will blank it out, but trends coming in show Congress leading convincingly in the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil with an almost complete wipeout of the BJP. This is a direct impact of @RahulGandhicontinuing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ladakh last month,” he posted on X.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the results as victory of secular forces. “Heartening to see secular parties like NC & Congress register their victory in Kargil. Its the first election post 2019 & people of Ladakh have spoken,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote X. PDP didn’t put candidates in these polls.

BJP Kargil head Haji Anayat, who lost on Poyen seat, said, “I can’t make a statement till all results are out,” he said.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami welcomed the stellar performance, saying that the results have the BJP’s false narrative of development following the abrogation of Article 370 K.

Likely boost to INDIA alliance

The landslide victory of NC-Congress alliance for could give boost to the INDIA alliance and also the PAGD alliance in J&K, especially at a time when Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies polls are scheduled next month.

While the BJP contested these elections on developmental plank, the NC and the Congress had sought votes on how abrogation of Article 370 had left region’s populace disempowered and are losing resources and jobs to the outsiders.

With even the BJP’s in Kargil chief losing, experts say the result will be a boost for the opposition alliance at the national level.

Experts has said that any improvement of seat tally for the BJP could have sent a strong message on how it managed to carve out a place in the Muslim majority Kargil.

Despite bringing in several Union minister’s for campaigning, the BJP could not make major inroads in the region. The BJP leaders, who were hopeful of getting 7 to 10 seats, will have to settle for two.

Political analyst Zia ul Islam said the voters clearly expressed their dissatisfaction with the BJP. “The powerful religious schools in Kargil were backing the NC-Congress alliance, which gave their candidates edge over their BJP counterparts,” he said.

While Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and other leaders camped in Kargil for the BJP, T Omar Abdullah’s visit gave fillip to the NC campaign.

Senior Congress leader Mir Iqbal termed the victory in Kargil as a morale booster for party workers. “This is a reply to propaganda of the BJP and allied parties,” he said.

“The victory for NC-Congress will have a positive impact for them in panchayat and urban local bodies elections scheduled for next month,” said Bashir Ahmad, a political analyst.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON