Congress’ position ‘not very favourable’ in Himachal: Jai Ram

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 31, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to adopt an assertive approach during the upcoming budget session in Himachal

Days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar switched sides to the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA), former Himachal CM and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that “Congress in Himachal was in panic”.

Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)
Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

“Congress is in chaos and leaders do not understand what’s going on. The party in Himachal is just like it is at the national level, in a state of utter panic. There is no coordination between the party and government,” said Jai Ram, adding that the chief minister appoints leaders with cabinet ranks like peanuts.

“Congress is not in a favourable position and anything is possible in politics. INDIA bloc has started collapsing even before its take-off and Congress leaders have begun to run here and there,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to adopt an assertive approach during the upcoming budget session in Himachal. The decision was taken at a BJP legislative party meeting held late Monday evening, said party general secretary Rakesh Jamwal, who is the MLA from Sunder Nagar

Jamwal questioned the de-notification of institutions that were opened during Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government and the subsequent reopening of offices, particularly primary health centres, under the current administration.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in relief efforts, Jamwal accused the government of discriminating in the distribution of funds for disaster relief. He voiced concerns that eligible individuals were being overlooked while relief was being provided to undeserving beneficiaries, creating a disparity in compensation.

