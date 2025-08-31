Congress seeks Vaishno Devi tragedy probe by HC judge

Congress, on Saturday, demanded that the Vaishno Devi tragedy probe should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the high court to ensure free, fair and independent probe. Congress, on Saturday, demanded that the Vaishno Devi tragedy probe should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the high court to ensure free, fair and independent probe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Addressing mediapersons here, party working president Raman Bhalla also demanded enquiry into lapses behind Chishoti tragedy and urgent measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Bhalla expressed concern over the “eye-wash” enquiry ordered by LG Manoj Sinha into alleged serious lapses that led to the death of 34 Vaishno Devi pilgrims near Ardhkuwari on Tuesday.

Sinha has formed a three-member panel headed by additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra to probe the incident and submit a report to him within two weeks.

“A similar type of committee was also constituted on January 1, 2022, when 12 pilgrims were killed in a stampede at Bhawan. The report of the earlier committee headed by the same officer, has never seen the light of the day and no action of any sort or its recommendations known to anyone till date, despite a public interest litigation filed in the high court,” said Bhalla.

“The probe should be headed preferably by a sitting high court judge or retired one and a similar enquiry should be held in Chishoti, which was also the result of the failure of authorities to take preventive measures despite clear warnings of bad weather situation,” he added.

Bhalla and other party leaders also expressed concern over the water and power crisis in most parts of Jammu province and several parts of Jammu city and stressed upon immediate measures to press more men and machinery in all areas to restore water, power, shelter and ration.

The party also demanded six months free ration to the affected people in the province apart from free/voluntary langer sewa through Red Cross in worst affected areas for time being.