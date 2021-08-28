Congress stages protest against drop in apple prices in Shimla

Alleging that the state government was hand-in-glove with private companies, the Congress staged a silent protest against the drop in apple prices on The Ridge on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the state was blind to the plight of the apple growers and called horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur a “mute spectator.”

The Congress has alleged that the BJP government had sold the interests of the farmers to corporate companies, traders and commission agents to fund election expenses.

A major private company has fixed the rate of premium apple at ₹72, around 20% below last year’s rate ( ₹88 per kg). The prices of apples have been nosediving for two weeks.

Parala fruit market to be equipped with all modern facilities: Suresh Bhardwaj

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Parala fruit market is being developed into a model market. It will be equipped with a processing plant, controlled atmosphere storage, marketing shed, parking and other modern facilities.Around ₹200 crore is being spent on the project.