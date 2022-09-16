Congress takes ‘cylinder Cinderella’ jibe at Smriti Irani

A day before her scheduled visit to Rampur Bushar - the stronghold of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh -- opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on Union textile minister Smriti Irani. Congress accused the government of misusing funds in the name of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahostva.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and in charge of Himachal affairs, Alka Lamba, castigated the government over spiralling prices of cooking gas and took a “Cylinder Cinderella” jibe at Irani.

“Smriti Irani, who is known as ‘Cylinder Cinderella’, is coming to Himachal Pradesh again to make false promises,” Lamba said.

“As per the claims of Smriti Irani, 1.36 lakh gas cylinders were given to women in the state. But only 9,415 women were able to refill the LPG cylinders by the end of 2021-2022,” said Pradesh Congress committee president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh while addressing media men in Shimla.

“When the LPG gas prices touched ₹450 per cylinder in 2014, Smriti made a hue and cry and now she was silent when the cost of the cylinder has exceeded ₹1100,” said Pratibha, adding tomorrow is PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. Although he has visited the state numerous times, he has not given anything. He promised to provide two crore jobs but the reality was otherwise,” Pratibha said.

Taking on CM Jai Ram Thakur, Pratibha said, he (CM Thakur) was only able to complete a few works that were initiated by former CM late Virbhadra Singh. “Whether it was the opening of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, IITs and Central Universities in the state, I challenge Jai Ram Thakur to name any five big development works which were done during his tenure.”

Pratibha said the Congress welcomes the decision of the Union government to accord tribal status to the Hattee community of Sirmaur. “CM Virbhadra Singh had also tried to take up this issue but could not succeed due to certain reasons, but now it has to be addressed, Pratibha said.