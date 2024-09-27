Congress tenure was full of scandals, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday targeted the Congress in Haryana, claiming that corruption and scandals were rampant in the state before 2014. “After that, the people witnessed control over corruption,” he said. Bhajan Lal Sharma. (PTI file)

Addressing a public gathering in support of BJP candidate Krishna Gehlawat at the community hall of the Rai assembly constituency, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enhanced farmers’ respect through his schemes.

“After 2014, people witnessed control over corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced farmers’ respect through schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Credit Card Scheme,” he said.

He pointed out that when the Congress ruled Rajasthan, farmers’ millet was sold at ₹1,200 to ₹1300 per quintal whereas the selling price was ₹2,200 per quintal under the BJP government in Haryana. The CM also highlighted that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has seen welfare schemes for the poor, development projects, eradication of terrorism and naxalism and an increase in India’s global prestige.

“Before 2014, bomb blasts at bus stations, railway stations and crowded places were common. Now, under the PM’s leadership, terrorism and enemy nations are being given a strong response. The party’s politics has forced the opposition leaders to wear the ‘Janeu’ (sacred thread) over their kurtas. Opposition parties have had to change their political stance,” he added.

He also accused the Congress of making false promises in their manifestos. “Leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi gave the slogan of removing poverty, but they never had any real connection with the poor. The Congress never supported the poor, farmers or labourers. Instead, it supported divisive forces. Rahul Gandhi should clarify his relationship with groups that work to divide the country,” the Rajasthan CM alleged.

Charging further, CM Bhajan Lal said, “The Congress has never worked for the welfare of SC-ST communities. The Congress has always played the politics of appeasement and never implemented the one rank, one pension scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented it. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (clean India mission) was launched by him. Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao (save and educate girl child) campaign was also started in Haryana,” he added.