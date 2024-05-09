Congress violated Constitution, murdered democracy: Sanjay Tandon

As part of his election campaign, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon addressed public gatherings at grain market, Sector 26, and the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Wednesday. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a public gathering while campaigning in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Taking on his opponent, Congress’ Manish Tewari, Tandon said, “I want to remind Tewari that both the Constitution and democracy were murdered in the country during the Congress party’s rule. This autocratic behaviour has cast shadows over the nation’s history.”

Tandon elaborated, “Democracy was murdered in 1947 when the country became independent and due to Gandhi family’s selfish motives, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel was not made the prime minister (PM). Subsequently, in 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in an autocratic manner, declared an emergency in the country and put the entire Opposition behind the bars.”

He highlighted, “During that period, even the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, was not spared and its voice was silenced.”

Tandon accused the Congress of misleading the public by spreading misinformation about the BJP and added that democracy flourished during his party’s rule in the country.

Addressing the gathering at the Sector 26 grain market, Tandon promised to take swift action on the longstanding issues faced by vendors and assured to make the area neat and clean, in line with the aesthetic standards of the City Beautiful.

Tandon listened to the challenges encountered by vendors and shop owners in the market, ranging from infrastructure deficiencies to bureaucratic obstacles. Acknowledging their problems, he said if elected to power, he will resolve issues like need-based internal changes, repair of roads, allowing sheds in owned open spaces and designated place for the vendor with facilities.