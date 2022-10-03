Congress will implement old pension scheme if voted to power: Pratibha Singh

State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday said the party will implement the old pension scheme within 10 days if it comes to power.

She alleged that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur failed to protect the interests of employees and fulfil their demands.

“On one hand the chief minister said that he was making efforts to implement the old pension scheme for the employees with the help of the Centre, on the other hand, he is telling it is impossible,” said Pratibha taking a jibe at the CM.

She alleged that the CM was trying to mislead the people at the time of the elections. During his tenure, the CM neither looked at the problems of the youth nor of employees. She claimed that today rising inflation and unemployment have adversely affected the lives of the people and no relief was given to any section by the government.

Pratibha strongly criticised BJP leaders and alleged that they were threatening the officials and employees.

“The CM is trying his best to mislead the people by making announcements without any budget provision during his tours. Since the model code of conduct is going to be implemented soon, all these announcements will prove to be empty promises,” she said.

She alleged that both the engines of the BJP, which claims to have a double-engine government in the state, have failed.

Pratibha said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Union ministers fulfilled any of their promises made to the people of the state. Jai Ram Thakur could neither make Mandi airport nor could he get any expansion of railways done in the state.