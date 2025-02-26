Congress will score a duck in MC elections: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the Congress party will not win any seat in the municipal corporation elections that will be announced on March 12. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with BJP candidate Komal Saini and BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli during campaigning in Panipat on Tuesday. (Sourced)

He was in Karnal to chair more than six programmes at various places and appealed for votes in favour of BJP mayor candidate Renu Bala Gupta and BJP councilor candidates.

On Tuesday former Congress MLA from Gharounda seat of Karnal, Narender Sangwan joined BJP in CM’s presence along with several of his supporters.

Last week, Sangwan and another party leader district spokesperson Satish Rana announced their resignation citing persistent infighting and a lack of organisational structure within the Congress.

At Punjabi Biradri Bhawan, CM said that he was here to guarantee that under the triple-engine government that will be formed on March 12, development works will be carried out with triple power.

Targeting the Congress, the chief minister said that the Congress leaders do not know the ground reality and are just sitting in their rooms to post tweets.

“Senior Congress leaders have joined the BJP, some of these leaders were serving the Congress for 30 years and some for 40 years but were fed up with the party. It has become clear from this that the roots of the Congress have been shaken completely. Now the Congress has nothing left. In this civic election, like Delhi, the Congress is going to be out on zero in the Haryana civic elections too,” he added.

He further said that the Haryana government has fulfilled 18 promises of the Sankalp Patra in 100 days, while work is going on 10 promises, which are in the pipeline.

“240 promises have been made in the Sankalp Patra for these elections, and I assure the people of Haryana that every promise of the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled. Haryana will move forward at a faster pace on the path of development and will realise the dreams of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Saini along with state president Mohan Lal Badoli accompanied party’s mayor candidate from Panipat, Komal Saini to file her nomination papers.

Voting for Panipat MC will take place on March 9.