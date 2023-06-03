Congress to celebrate Kabir Jayanti

Congress will celebrate Kabir Jayanti here on Sunday in which MLAs and senior party leaders have been invited. Kalanaur MLA Shakuntla Khatak and former Sirsa MP Sushil Indora have been appointed as the rally organisers. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party’s state chief Udai Bhan Singh will be the chief guest at the Congress rally on Sunday. This is party’s attempt to woo Dalit voters ahead of the next year’s polls. Hooda said that his party has provided 100 yards plots to the below poverty line (BPL) families when he was the chief minister and he accused the BJP of scrapping this policy. “Our government had provided scholarships to school students belonging to the Dalit community, but the BJP has scrapped it. We are committed to ensure the welfare of all sections while taking inspiration from Kabir,” he added.

