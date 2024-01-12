close_game
Congressman condemn attacks on Hindu temples in US

Congressman condemn attacks on Hindu temples in US

ByAsian News International, Washington
Jan 12, 2024 07:22 AM IST



Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples in the US, saying such incidents should not be tolerated.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar (AP File)
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar (AP File)

“We should not tolerate any kind of phobia, Hindu phobia. The religions are about love, helping each other and doing good things for each other. And these attacks on Hindu temples — I strongly condemn them and we must not tolerate that. I serve on the Homeland Security Committee and I am speaking with my committee members about helping religious organisations do better ability. Provide them the funds and resources they need to protect the religious organisations and help them fight any kind of Hindu phobia, any kind of hatred that we see,” Thanedar said.

Speaking with ANI at the ‘Ramayana across Asia and Beyond’ event at the US Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Thanedar also weighed in on the opening of Ram Mandir on January 22, terming it as ‘historic’. He added that the construction of temple is a proud moment for every Indian.

HinduACTion’s event was attended by the ambassadors of Thailand to the US Tanee Sangratand, along with US Congressmen Jim Baird (R-IN), Max Miller (R-OH), and Shri Thanedar (D-MI).

HinduACTion is a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC dedicated to empowering American pluralism.

