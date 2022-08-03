Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, expected to join BJP tomorrow
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is expected to join the ruling BJP on Thursday.
Kuldeep after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him. Notably, his resignation will necessitate a bypoll from the Adampur seat in Hisar district.
"BS Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency," news agency ANI quoted Bishnoi as saying after his resignation as an MLA.
The 53-year-old leader was expelled by the Congress from all party positions soon after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June. A four-time MLA and two-time MP, Bishnoi had been sulking after the party ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.
In a tweet in Hindi earlier, the former Congress MLA had said: “Before starting a new political journey...held a long discussion with my own people and as always received lots of love and support for which I will always be grateful for the people of Adampur..."
Responding to a question about Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP, Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said he was free to take a decision on his political future. “He should have resigned from the Congress the day he had cross-voted...we are ready for the bypoll,” Hooda had said.
Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Cannaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Siddaramaiah's' 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets. The party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival. According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year's festival.
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill
Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.
Sena Pune unit chief among 6 held for attack on ex-minister Uday Samant’s car
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the alleged attack on the former minister Uday Samant's vehicle on Tuesday evening, officials said. Besides More, other suspects include Sambhaji Thorve, organiser of Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's rally at Katraj, party workers Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunkhe, Suraj Lokhande and Rupesh Pawar. Samant, who was in the front seat, escaped unhurt during the attack.
