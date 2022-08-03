Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, expected to join BJP tomorrow

Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is expected to join the ruling BJP on Thursday.

Kuldeep after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him. Notably, his resignation will necessitate a bypoll from the Adampur seat in Hisar district.

"BS Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency," news agency ANI quoted Bishnoi as saying after his resignation as an MLA.

The 53-year-old leader was expelled by the Congress from all party positions soon after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June. A four-time MLA and two-time MP, Bishnoi had been sulking after the party ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

In a tweet in Hindi earlier, the former Congress MLA had said: “Before starting a new political journey...held a long discussion with my own people and as always received lots of love and support for which I will always be grateful for the people of Adampur..."

Responding to a question about Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP, Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said he was free to take a decision on his political future. “He should have resigned from the Congress the day he had cross-voted...we are ready for the bypoll,” Hooda had said.

