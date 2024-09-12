Cong’s 3rd list out, Surjewala’s son fielded from Kaithal

A day before the last date for filing of nominations for the 2024 Haryana assembly polls, the central election committee (CEC) of the Congress on Wednesday announced the candidature of 40 candidates. With this the Congress has declared candidates for 81 assembly constituencies. The Congress is yet to declare candidates for Ambala Cantt, Panipat Rural, Tigaon, Sohna, Narwana (SC), Bhiwani, Rania, Narnaund and Uklana (SC) assembly constituencies. Party sources said the discussions were on in the CEC for finalizing the candidates for the remaining nine assembly seats and a decision is expected late tonight. A day before the last date for filing of nominations for the 2024 Haryana assembly polls, the central election committee (CEC) of the Congress on Wednesday announced the candidature of 40 candidates. With this the Congress has declared candidates for 81 assembly constituencies. (Representational image)

Among those who were declared as candidates included former deputy chief minister, Chander Mohan (Panchkula), Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal) who is the son of Rajya Sabha MP, Randeep Surjewala, Vikas Saharan (Kalayat) who is the son of Hisar MP, Jai Prakash, former minister, Nirmal Singh (Ambala City), Pooja Chaudhary (Mullana) wife of Ambala MP, Varun Chaudhary, Mandeep Chatha, son of former minister Harmohinder Singh Chatha, Sumita Singh Virk (Karnal), Virender Shah (Panipat City), Gokul Setia (Sirsa), former IAS officer, Chander Prakash (Adampur), former minister, Rao Narender Singh (Narnaul), former chief parliamentary secretary, Anita Yadav ( Ateli), former minister, Karan Dalal (Palwal), Bharat Singh Beniwal (Ellenabad), Rahul Makkar(Hansi), Ram Niwas Ghorela (Barwala), former minister, ML Ranga (Bawal), former minister, Jagdish Yadav (Kosli), Raghubir Tewatia( Prithla), Vijay Pratap (Badhkal) son of former minister, Mahender Pratap, Sombir Sheoran (Badhra), Dr Manisha Sangwan (Dadri), Anil Mann (Nalwa). Akram Khan (Jagadhri), Sultan Singh Jadaula (Pundri), Rakesh Kamboj (Indri), Jai Bhagwan Antil (Rai), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Balwan Singh Daulatpuria (Fatehabad), Ram Niwas Rara (Hisar), Rajbir Singh Fartiya (Loharu), Mohammad Israil (Hathin), Parag Sharma (Ballabhgarh), Lakhan Singla (Faridabad).