Connectivity issues pushing Dharamshala tourism to brink: Hoteliers

Hoteliers in Dharamshala on Wednesday expressed concern over road blockages leading to McLeodganj, stating that tourism in the town has come to a standstill and businesses are on the verge of collapse. The association urged that immediate and permanent road solutions are critical to save Dharamshala’s tourism and protect thousands of livelihoods dependent on it. (HT representative)

While addressing the media, the members of hotel and restaurant association of Dharamshala, said that hardly any tourists are visiting the area and that local markets wear a deserted look and businesses are suffering massive losses.

They highlighted the connectivity issues and said that the bypass road and Khada Danda road are shut for the last two months. “Khada Danda Road was damaged for years without permanent repairs. The national highway to McLeodganj was hit by repeated landslides. The by-pass road from Barakota to Sudher is also blocked due to landslides near Akhankhola,” the association said in a statement.

Association president Ashwani Bamba, said, “Comfortable deluxe and volvo buses, which ply between the national capital and Dharamshala, must be allowed and enabled to reach up to McLeodganj. Even hotel staff cannot commute due to lack of public transport. If the conditions do not improve soon, layoffs will be inevitable.”

“Every year only patchwork repairs are carried out. Rainwater channelisation and slope protection are ignored, leading to recurring landslides and road collapses. Tourists are shifting to other destinations, leaving Dharamshala’s tourism industry paralysed,” he said.

The association urged that immediate and permanent road solutions are critical to save Dharamshala’s tourism and protect thousands of livelihoods dependent on it.