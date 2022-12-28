Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Constantly monitor Covid situation: CM Sukhu

Constantly monitor Covid situation: CM Sukhu

Published on Dec 28, 2022 11:47 PM IST

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of health officials to review Covid situation in the state. He said strengthening of genome sequencing of positive samples must also be ensured.

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the state health authorities to constantly monitor the Covid situation and keep staff and health institutions ready to meet any possible surge in the Covid-19 cases.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of health officials to review Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that strengthening of genome sequencing of positive samples must also be ensured.

“Special vigil must be kept to persuade tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour during their stay in the state,” said Sukhu as the state expects a huge tourist rush on the New Year’s eve.

He said that people with flu-like symptoms must be tested for Covid-19 so that treatment could be started at the earliest. He said that adequate testing must be ensured in the health institutions in the state.

Principal secretary, health, Subhasish Panda informed the CM that there were 2,526 dedicated beds with oxygen and 2,046 dedicated Covid beds in the state. He said that efforts would be made to ensure sufficient availability of Covid vaccines.

Mission director, NHM, Hemraj Bairwa made a detailed presentation on the Covid situation and said that there were only 28 active Covid cases in the state out of which only three needed hospitalisation while others were in home isolation.

MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Sanjay Awasthi, Kewal Singh Pathania and Ajay Solanki, chief secretary RD Dhiman, additional chief secretary, finance, Prabodh Saxena, director, health services, Dr Gopal Berry and other senior officers of the health department attended the meeting among others.

