Constructed ‘illegally’, structure demolished in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The civic body has demolished the “illegal” construction twice in the past but the owner again commenced the construction works, drawing action, say officials

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished an “illegal” commercial structure in Gurdev Nagar area on Thursday. The building branch officials of MC Zone D stated that they had received a complaint that the owner had got a residential building plan approved from the civic body, but was taking up commercial construction at the site.

According to municipal corporation officials, illegal constructions won’t be tolerated. (HT photo for representation)
According to municipal corporation officials, illegal constructions won't be tolerated. (HT photo for representation)

The civic body had also demolished the “illegal” construction twice in the past. But the owner again commenced the construction works, drawing action, officials said.

Civic body officials stated that they would also initiate legal action against the owner. Meanwhile the authorities have appealed to the residents that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken.

According to the municipal corporation officials, illegal constructions won’t be tolerated.

