Construction supervisor held in Ambala for spying for Pakistan

The Ambala police have arrested a local man for allegedly leaking sensitive military data to Pakistan-based handlers, the latest in a string of spy arrests following Operation Sindoor. Accused Sunil Kumar of Saha area worked as a supervisor for a private contractor in the Ambala cantonment. Holding an official military admission card, he had direct access to restricted zones housing army and air force units.

The accused, Sunil Kumar of Sabga village in Saha area, worked as a supervisor for a private contractor in the Ambala cantonment. Holding an official military admission card, Kumar had direct access to restricted zones housing army and air force units.

Superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that Kumar was “honey-trapped” on social media and remained in contact with a Pakistani module for eight months via Facebook and WhatsApp. He allegedly shared details on troop movements and unit locations. He is currently in four days’ police remand and faces charges under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for endangering national sovereignty.

Police are probing if Kumar’s activities coincided with Operation Sindoor in May last year. Since the operation’s launch on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a dozen individuals have been arrested in Punjab and Haryana, including Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for sharing sensitive data with an expelled Pakistan high commission official; Rajbir Singh ‘Fauji’, an army deserter, who was caught in Raxaul, Bihar, while attempting to flee to Europe via Nepal with a hand-grenade and heroin; and Devender Singh, a postgraduate student from Kaithal held for leaking visuals of Patiala cantonment.