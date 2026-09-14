Consumer panel directs travel firm to refund ₹8 lakh to Mohali company

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a travel firm to refund ₹8 lakh to Mohali-based Cargaison Logistic after finding it deficient in arranging a corporate trip for the company’s employees. The commission noted that Cargaison had paid ₹9 lakh in total, including the additional amount for the proposed date change. (HT File)

The commission comprising president SK Aggarwal and its member Paramjeet Kaur passed the order, directing XpenseCo to pay ₹8 lakh with 6% annual interest from September 24, 2022, the scheduled date of the trip. It also ordered the firm to pay ₹50,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

Cargaison Logistic had booked a corporate weekend trip for its employees through XpenseCo. It paid ₹6 lakh for 42 IndiGo tickets and ₹1 lakh for 16 hotel rooms for two days. The bookings were made for September 22 to 24, 2022, instead of the intended September 24 to 26 dates.

The company approached XpenseCo after noticing the error and was told to pay an additional ₹3,045 per ticket to change the travel dates. It paid ₹2 lakh, but the travel dates were not changed. The company then purchased fresh tickets for the revised dates.

The company also alleged that XpenseCo had represented that the hotel booking could be rescheduled. However, the hotel informed it that the reservation had been made through Yatra.com and any changes had to be handled through the platform.

The commission noted that Cargaison had paid ₹9 lakh in total, including the additional amount for the proposed date change. It deducted the ₹1 lakh already refunded by XpenseCo and fixed the balance at ₹8 lakh.

The commission held that XpenseCo had undertaken to arrange the trip, collected the payment and failed to provide the service as promised. It said the company had to make fresh travel arrangements because of the failure.

The complaint against IndiGo was dismissed. The airline told the commission that the group booking was made through a third-party travel agent and was subject to its group reservation terms. It said it had processed a refund of ₹28,440 for four seats after applicable cancellation charges.

The commission directed XpenseCo to make the payment within 30 days of receiving the certified order. If it fails to do so, the amount will carry 9% annual interest until payment.