Contingency plan ready in case of strike: Chandigarh tells HC ahead of power privatisation
The Chandigarh administration has submitted a detailed contingency plan before the Punjab and Haryana high court if the power department employees go on strike again.
The plan was sought by the high court after the city saw major power disruption in February, when the power department employees went on strike against UT’s move to privatise power services.
The allegations are that power outages were due to sabotage by the protesting employees. The process of handover of services to a private firm is in the final stages.
Chander Bhushan Ojha, chief engineer-cum-special secretary, engineering, UT, told the high court that the department had undertaken a study, whereby based on past experience, it had analysed the type of problems that are likely to arise in the grid substation infrastructure at different locations in the city.
As such, a plan has been put in place for resource mobilisation and capacity building in case of strike by employees. These will be sourced from electrical circles, Power Grid Corporation of India, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Bhakra Beas Management Board, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Military Engineering Services and outsourcing agencies. The administration also submitted a list in this regard.
It was further informed that a citizen facilitation centre will be set up for redress of public grievances and social media will also be used to reach out to people.
Different departments of UT have also been told how they can help in case of exigency, such as maintaining power supply, and law and order.
To guard power sector infra, a special officer will be deputed, especially at government buildings and hospitals. Critical institutions have been told to install generator sets and more vendors for this had been identified, the court was told.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics