Contractor, 2 operators held for Ludhiana’s Dussehra joyride tragedy

A day after a joyride mishap at the Dussehra Mela on GLADA ground claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, the Moti Nagar police on Friday arrested three people — including the contractor of the joyrides installed at the mela in relation to the case.

Police have also seized the Columbus joyride involved in the incident — wherein the deceased was electrocuted to death — and restricted the contractor from operating it.

Giving out details, inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, station head officer at Moti Nagar, said the arrested accused include the contractor Khalid Ali and the two ride operators — Vicky and Santosh. A case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) had earlier been registered against the accused.

The SHO said the accused are currently out on bail, adding that a police team has been deputed at the spot of the seized joyride to ensure that the accused do not try to tamper with any possible evidence.

Speaking of the investigation, the SHO said, “The police are also trying to trace the visitors, who had been on the ride, a day or two prior to find out if any of them had also experienced electric shocks and brought it to the knowledge of the contractor. If so, the police will add more sections to the FIR.”

“The contractors had installed generators for supplying power to the rides and also connected the decorative lights installed on the ride with it using a wire. It is suspected that the current was leaking from one of the joints and the contractor did not inspect the same before allowing the visitors to get on ride,” he added.

The tragic mishap saw 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Mundian Khurd village collapse on the ride on Wednesday night, after being electrocuted on the Columbus ride at the fair being organised at the Dussehra celebrations venue on Chandigarh Road. He was the lone breadwinner for his family, and is survived by his mother and two elder sisters.

The deceased’s friends have since claimed that they had also experienced the electric shocks while on the ride.