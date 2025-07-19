Contractor booked, 6 workers arrested for damaging railway cables in Mohali

In a serious breach of protocol and safety, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the railways’ engineering wing, on Friday arrested six workers and booked a contractor for damaging railway property during the widening work of an alternate route to the Chandigarh International Airport. Railway officials inspecting damaged cables in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

The workers were booked for unauthorised excavation on railway land, which resulted in damage to the underground internet and electrical cables, thereby disrupting communication systems at the railway station. The RPF arrested the driver of a JCB machine, an electrical contractor, and several of his workers. The JCB and electrical cutters used in the digging were also impounded.

The engineering (electrical) wing of the railways has since taken over the repair work of the damaged electrical lines. Following the incident, the road widening work has been halted. The contract for the widening of the road has been allotted to a Bathinda based contractor.

Chandigarh RPF station house officer (SHO) inspector Mohan Lal said, “We received information about the digging being carried out on railway land and that underground lines had been breached. Upon reaching the site, we discovered that the civil contractor had cut multiple underground cables, leading to communication failure at the railway station. We arrested the contractor’s staff and impounded the machinery.”

Inspector Lal confirmed that the accused have been booked under Section 174(c) of the Railway Act. All arrested individuals were later released on bail. He added that the impounded machinery is now a case property and can only be released through court orders.

When the matter came to the notice of Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, she ordered an inquiry and directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to submit a detailed report. “This appears to be gross negligence on the part of the contractor, but GMADA officers are responsible for supervising the work. We have sought a report from GMADA, and appropriate action will be taken once it is submitted,” said Mittal.

The widening of the alternate route to the Chandigarh International Airport—from Sector 65/66 junction to Sector 66-B—is a key component of GMADA’s infrastructure push to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity. However, Friday’s incident raises concerns about oversight and execution, threatening delays to the much-needed project.

The new road is expected to reduce the travel distance from Chandigarh to the airport from 11.6 km to 8.5 km, thereby saving travel time for commuters. The route will pass through Sector 65-66 junction (near Bawa White House) to Sector 66-B.

Currently, PR-7 Road serves as the only major link connecting traffic from Punjab and Haryana to the airport. This road often faces congestion due to its links with Zirakpur, Ambala, Aerocity, and IT City. The new route is seen as essential to easing pressure on PR-7 and improving airport accessibility.