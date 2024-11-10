Contractor held, officials booked for illegal mining in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Chandigarh : The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a contractor involved in illegal mining in Ferozepur district between 2018 and 2019 allegedly in collusion with officials and employees of the state mining department. The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a contractor involved in illegal mining in Ferozepur district between 2018 and 2019 allegedly in collusion with officials and employees of the state mining department.

The accused has been identified as Mahavir Singh of Primevision Company, according to a VB spokesperson.

A case has also been registered against the then officials, employees of the mining department for conspiracy and corruption.

According to the VB spokesperson, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 409, 379, 120-B, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 21 of the Mining and Minerals Act, besides Sections 13(1)(A) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range, on November 4.

The spokesperson said the contractor conducted illegal mining in connivance with then state mining department officials, employees at Tindwan, Roshan Shah Wala, and Bahik Gujjran villages in Zira tehsil of Ferozepur district by deceiving landowners saying he had a valid mining contract from the Punjab government. This caused a financial loss of around ₹4,05,60,785 to the state exchequer and no royalty was paid to the concerned landowners, the VB spokesman said.

Instead of taking punitive action against accused Mahavir Singh, officials concerned of the mining department filed an FIR on July 25, 2020, at the sadar police station, Zira, under sections 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining and Minerals Act against unidentified persons and issued recovery notices to landowners.

Similarly, at Gillanwala, Ansal, Khane Ke Ahl and Khushal Singh Wala villages, the contractor engaged in illegal mining on lands covering 244 kanals and 446 kanals 13 marlas with the connivance of officials resulting in an additional financial loss of ₹31,48,63,994 to the government, again with no royalty paid to the concerned landowners.

The spokesperson said based on the investigation, Mahavir Singh, in collusion with district officials, employees of the Ferozepur mining department, had caused a total financial loss of ₹35,54,24,779 to the state exchequer.

During the probe, it was found that though numerous cases related to illegal mining were registered by district mining officials in various police stations during this period, but no legal action was taken against the contractor.