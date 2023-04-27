Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: BEO official arrested for seeking sexual favours from woman for daughter’s school admission

Haryana: BEO official arrested for seeking sexual favours from woman for daughter’s school admission

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 27, 2023 12:41 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the woman said the accused who was posted on deputation at the Sonepat block education office, had initially demanded ₹30,000 for her daughter’s admission in a reputed school. The woman recorded the entire conversation and handed it over to the Sonepat police.

Sonepat police have arrested a contractual employee of the block education office for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman in lieu of providing her daughter admission in a private school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Haryana BEO official was arrested for seeking sexual favours from a woman for daughter’s admission. He was later released on bail. (HT File)
In her complaint to the police, the woman said the accused, Naveen, who was posted on deputation at the Sonepat block education office, had initially demanded 30,000 for her daughter’s admission in a reputed school. “When I told him that I cannot pay such a huge amount, he demanded sexual favours. He said I will have to visit him for four-five hours on any day every month,” she added.

The woman recorded the entire conversation and handed it over to the Sonepat police following which Naveen was booked under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Tuesday evening and later released on bail.

On Wednesday, another woman had also come before the media and stated that the accused had sought similar favours from her but she ensured her ward’s admission through other sources and distanced herself from the accused.

Sonepat block education officer Manju said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused and education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar has directed for the termination of his service.

“We are seeking reports on the number of students enrolled in private schools under RTE Act and will look into reasons why students have been put on the wait list,” she added.

daughter students complaint woman admission bail visit media naveen education minister conversation
