Contrasting temps in J&K Banihal warm at 23.4°C, Jammu shivers at 8.6°C

The meteorological centre in J&K on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing contrasting temperatures in its different districts owing to prolonged dry spell and dense fog. People offer Salat al-Istisqa prayers after the Friday prayers in the compound of Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque in Srinagar,12 January 2024. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The MeT officials said due to prolonged dry spells, the maximum temperature at many weather stations of J&K was recorded 6-8°C above normal.

MeT director Mukhat Ahmad, while sharing an update said the highest maximum temperature of 23.4°C was recorded over Banihal station (in Jammu’s Ramban district) on Thursday, some 13.1 notches above normal. “Previous all-time record of 22.6°C was recorded on January 18, 2003,” the update said.

“Contrary to this, the places engulfed with dense fog recorded 9 to 10°C below normal,” he said.

Jammu, Samba and Kathua in Jammu division recorded 8.6, 8.8 and 8.9 °C maximum temperature respectively on Thursday. “Years with prolonged dry spells also showed similar trends of maximum temperature in the past like in 2018, 2016 and 2015,” he said.

The month of December and January so far has recorded deficit precipitation in J&K with most of the plains and lower mountainous areas without any major snowfall.

The meteorological department said that the day temperature hovered around a maximum of 13°C (6.6 notices above normal) on Thursday in Kashmir’s Srinagar while mercury plunged to -4.0°C in the capital city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, some 2 degrees below normal.

The night temperatures plunged several degrees below zero in all the weather monitoring stations reaching a lowest of -6.0°C in Konibal, south Kashmir.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was also freezing at -5.3°C. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temp of -3.2°C.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of -4.2°C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of -2.4°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of -4.4°C, some 1.5 notches below normal.

The MeT predicted that dry weather was likely to continue till January 20, with feeble western disturbances approaching on January 12 and 17.

“Under the influence of these WDs, generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected,” it said.

“Slight improvement in visibility and reduction in dense fog on 13th January in Jammu Division and is expected to redevelop with cold day conditions from 13th onwards till 16th January,” it said.

Prayers held in Kashmir

People offer Salat al-Istisqa prayers after the Friday prayers in the compound of Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque in Srinagar, January 12, 2024. Special congregational prayers known as “Salatul Istisqa” were organised by Anjuman Aquaf Jamia Masjid for respite from the prevailing dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley